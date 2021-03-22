Live

Clint Eastwood on why he directed "Jersey Boys"

Clint Eastwood is sitting in the director's chair once again with "Jersey Boys." The Hollywood legend spoke to CBS News' Ken Lombardi about why he decided to make a big-screen film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical.
