Live

Watch CBSN Live

Climbers nearing top of Yosemite’s El Capitan

After more than two weeks scaling the hardest climb in the world, two climbers are nearing the top of El Capitan at Yosemite National Park. CBS News correspondent John Blackstone is following the trek that’s being described as "mission impossible.”
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.