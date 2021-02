"They care about all of it": How young activists are leading the fight against climate change "How to Change Everything: The Young Human's Guide to Protecting the Planet and Each Other" is a new book on how young people can make a difference in fighting climate change and injustice. Author Naomi Klein spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about what inspired her to write the book, and her work with young activists around the world.