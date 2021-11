How a focus on climate change could assist with U.S. national security policies As world leaders gather for the U.N.'s climate change summit this week, some experts say the U.S. should shift its focus on climate change in the interest of national security. Sherri Goodman, a senior fellow at the Wilson Center who analyzes how climate affects policy across the globe, joins "CBSN AM" to discuss the COP26 conference and its implications.