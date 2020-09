Climate change emerges as a top election issue With historic wildfires burning in the West, another hurricane bearing down on the Gulf Coast, and Arctic ic melting at a record rate, climate change is resurfacing as a top issue on the presidential campaign trail. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and NPR White House reporter Franco Ordoñez spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about how President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are approaching the issue.