Cleveland police officer's acquittal sparks protest Friends, relatives and supporters of Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams organized a demonstration after Officer Michael Brelo was found not guilty on all charges stemming from a 2012 shooting. The unarmed couple was killed when officers fired on them 137 times. Brelo was the only officer charged in the shootings. CBS Cleveland affiliate WOIO's Bill Safos reported live from the demonstration as it played out.