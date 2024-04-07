Clearing up misconceptions about menopause It's a topic that for generations was just whispered about: the challenges for women undergoing "the change." But today more and more women are speaking openly about the symptoms of perimenopause and menopause, the treatments, and the lingering stigma. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with experts about the pros and cons of hormone replacement therapy, and the difficulties of underfunded research in women's health. She also visits a gathering of women called Menopause Mondays; and talks with the producers of the show "Menopause: The Musical," which takes a lighthearted look at the challenges of the change, from hot flashes to weight gain.