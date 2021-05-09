Claus Meyer: The man who revolutionized Scandinavian cuisine Growing up in the 60s, Claus Meyer says food in his native Denmark was often frozen, canned and tasteless. Later while working in France, he fell in love with great cooking and wanted to bring it home. In 2003 he co-founded Copenhagen's Noma, voted best restaurant in the world four times over. Now, he's come to America with the Great Northern Food Hall and the Michelin-starred Agern, both in New York's Grand Central Terminal. Meyer joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what brought him to New York City.