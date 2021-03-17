Live

Classic Corvettes emerge from Kentucky sinkhole

At the National Corvette Museum, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, two of eight Corvettes have been removed from a giant sinkhole that opened up beneath the exhibit hall that housed them. Anna Werner reports on the recovery effort.
