Live

Watch CBSN Live

Classic album covers in Google Street View

A Google Street View specialist at London's The Guardian used Google to place classic album covers, such as Bob Dylan's "The Freewheelin'" and Oasis' "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?," into their current-day street view. Anthony Mason reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.