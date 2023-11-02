Civilians caught in Gaza crossfire scrambling to find safety, many with nowhere to go Israeli soldiers advanced on war-torn Gaza City early Thursday but were met with fierce resistance from Hamas militants, Israel's military said, as hundreds of Americans appeared set to depart Gaza and cross the border into Egypt. As the war rages on and civilians inside Gaza bear the brunt of the fighting, there is growing international pressure on Israel to show restraint. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta has more.