Civilians bear brunt of Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Chernihiv A missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv killed seven people, including a 6-year-old girl, and injured more than 100 others. CBS News' Debora Patta and her team were in Chernihiv when the strike happened and got to the site of the attack shortly after the missile hit. Patta spoke with emotional families and rescue workers caught up in the carnage.