"Civil War": Depicting an America at war with itself "Civil War," the latest film by writer-director Alex Garland ("Ex Machina"), imagines an America divided, in which rebel forces from breakaway states try to depose an autocratic president. Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with Garland about the hot-button film, told through the eyes of journalists covering a domestic war. Stars Kirsten Dunst, Nick Offerman, Wagner Moura and Caylee Spaeny also discuss what the movie says about a polarized America today, and whether the collapse of democracy could happen here.