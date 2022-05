Civil rights activists remember Woolworth’s lunch counter sit in Saturday marks the 59th anniversary of when Tougaloo College students and faculty staged a sit-in at the Woolworth's lunch counter in Jackson, Mississippi. The historic moment was documented by an iconic photograph that shows the sit-in by civil rights activists protesting segregation and the violent reaction that soon provoked. Elise Preston spoke to some of those who were there that day and saw it first-hand.