Live

Watch CBSN Live

City of Boston prepares for another big snowfall

The city of Boston is running out of room for the snow. Throughout Boston, plows are clearing roads and people are still digging out from the last two weeks of unrelenting winter weather. Jericka Duncan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.