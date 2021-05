Crime-tracking app Citizen scraps plans for its own security force Crowdsourced crime-tracking app Citizen had plans to create its own security force, but scrapped them after completing a 30 day pilot program in Los Angeles. The company didn't say why it decided against moving forward with the program, but the app has come under increasing criticism. CBS News Moneywatch senior reporter Stephen Gandel discusses that criticism and why Citizen may have abandoned plans for its security force.