Circus goes on after performers injured in high-wire accident Daredevil Nick Wallenda returned to the high wire one day after escaping an accident that hospitalized five fellow acrobats. Wallenda performed Thursday night at Circus Sarasota after a rehearsal ended in a terrifying fall. The five other performers, including his aunt and sister, fell 30 feet to the ground while attempting a record-breaking eight-person pyramid. Omar Villafranca reports.