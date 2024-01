Cicely Tyson was designer B Michael's friend and inspiration. A new memoir tells their story. The Oscar-winning actress Cicely Tyson, who died in 2021 at age 96, was also a fashion icon who influenced generations. She's the subject of a new photographic memoir called "Muse: Cicely Tyson and Me, a Relationship Forged in Fashion," by her longtime designer and friend B Michael, who joins us to share their story.