Ciara on new album, ex-fiancé Future and their son The Grammy-Award winning singer has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million singles worldwide in the last decade. Ciara’s latest project, “Jackie,” is her sixth studio album. Her new single, “Dance Like We’re Making Love,” has more than 20 million views online. Ciara joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about her new music, dating NFL star Russell Wilson and how things stand with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.