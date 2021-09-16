CIA worried Al Qaeda will operate out of Afghanistan again in 1-2 years CIA Deputy Director David Cohen said the pullout from Afghanistan has left the agency with very limited intelligence-gathering capabilities and he fears that Al Qaeda could reconstitute itself in as little as a year. CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis moderated the discussion at the annual Intelligence and National Security Alliance summit and joins "CBSN AM" to break down the dire predictions for Afghanistan.