Live

Watch CBSN Live

CIA says ISIS may have tripled in size

President Obama's war plan against ISIS now includes deploying an additional 475 U.S. military advisers to Iraq, bringing the total number there to more than 1,600. But the CIA says ISIS is growing too. Julianna Goldman reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.