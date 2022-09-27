Watch CBS News

CIA director on Putin's draft and nuclear threat

In an interview with Norah O'Donnell, CIA Director Bill Burns discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear threats as well as Putin's military setbacks in Ukraine. Watch more of the exclusive interview on "CBS Sunday Morning" on Oct. 2.
