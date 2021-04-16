Live

Chyna's manager reveals her cause of death

New details are emerging about what led to Chyna's death at her California home last week. In a new interview, the WWE wrestler's manager is saying with "98 percent certainty" that Chyna overdosed on a number of drugs. Watch for more details.
