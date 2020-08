Chula Vista fire chief responds to first responder arrest Chula Vista Fire Chief Dave Hanneman called a meeting between the police and fire departments after first responder Jacob Gregoire was arrested by a police officer who had ordered him to move his vehicle. Gregoire, a member of the Chula Vista Fire Department, refused saying that he was still treating a victim of the accident they had responded to. Shannon Handy of KFMB-TV reports.