Christy Harrison discusses the harm of wellness culture in her book "The Wellness Trap" Journalist and registered dietitian, Christy Harrison, joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss her new book, "The Wellness Trap: Break Free from Diet Culture, Disinformation, and Dubious Diagnoses, and Find Your True Well-Being." She shares some of the ways diets and wellness fads can be a slippery slope and lead to more harm than good. She also provides tips for navigating the wellness world with healthy skepticism.