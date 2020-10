Christopher Cross on his near-fatal COVID illness Earlier this year singer Christopher Cross contracted COVID-19, and was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disease affecting the body's immune system. Hospitalized in the ICU, he was paralyzed and almost died. In this preview of an exclusive interview with correspondent Serena Altschul to be broadcast on “CBS Sunday Morning" October 18, Cross explains his conversation with a higher power, “whoever He or She is,” about his future.