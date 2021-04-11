Christopher Buckley on new book, Trump's "disgraceful" comments Christopher Buckley is putting aside political satire for religious fiction. His new book, "The Relic Master," is a comic tale of 16th century rascal mercenaries who cash in on what they claim are the bones and possessions of saints. The story begins with the obsession over the Shroud of Turin, which many believe is the burial cloth of Jesus Christ. Buckley joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his book and why he thinks Donald Trump is a demagogue.