Christmas festivities are limited in Bethlehem, birthplace of Jesus, with COVID-19 restrictions Christmas in the Palestinian town of Bethlehem will be like no other in recent memory this year. Typically thousands of people flock to the revered birthplace of Jesus during the holiday season but the pandemic has forced this year's events to be mostly virtual. Some say the change has pushed the community to focus on the true meaning of Christmas and the importance of being around loved ones during a difficult year. Imtiaz Tyab reports.