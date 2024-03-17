Watch CBS News

Christine Blasey Ford on the cost of speaking out

In 2018, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a university professor and mother of two, accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of assaulting her at a party while both were in high school. After her televised testimony, the allegations stirred a hornet's nest of controversy, and brought death threats to Ford and her family. Now, Ford has written a memoir, "One Way Back," about her experience speaking out. She talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the costs of going public; the responses she received from survivors of sexual assault; and how she has no regrets for her decision.
