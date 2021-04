Christies on 2016 polls, gun control and wife as breadwinner New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sits in 11th place in this morning's CBS News/New York Times poll. Some polls suggest Christie is being hurt by Donald Trump more than any other Republican in the 2016 race. The governor and his wife, Mary Pat, invited CBS News to their New Jersey home last week and talked about their family, Christie's recent comments on gun control and tough competition on the campaign trail. Gayle King reports.