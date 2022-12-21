Chris Sununu says Trump can't win in 2024: "We just have to find another candidate" "Gov. Chris Sununu, the top Republican in New Hampshire, which holds the first GOP primary in 2024, told CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa he doesn't believe former President Donald Trump can win the White House in 2024, though he ""could be the [GOP] nominee."" "But I do not believe, and I think most people would agree, he's just going to — not going to be able to close the deal in November of '24," Sununu added."