Chris Rosati, who inspired thousands of acts of kindness, passes away from ALS Chris Rosati made it his mission to make an impact on the world. After CBS News first reported his story in 2013, he inspired thousands of children to perform random acts of kindness. He also started the idea of "Butterfly Grants," a way for kids to fund their kindness projects. Sadly, Chris's journey ended this week after a battle with ALS. Steve Hartman reports from "On the Road."