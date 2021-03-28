Live

Chris Rock on his dad, and on being a dad

Web extra: The comedian and director Chris Rock talks to Mo Rocca about what his father did to protect him while growing up in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, and how things are different now when it comes to his own children.
