Sens. Chris Coons and Marco Rubio debate over China, climate change and more The fourth installment of The Senate Project debate series --which brings together senators from different ends of the political spectrum for civil, substantive discussion and debate aimed at finding potential areas of bipartisan compromise and common ground-- featured Sens. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, and Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida. The debate was moderated by CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe.