Watch CBS News

Sens. Chris Coons and Marco Rubio debate over China, climate change and more

The fourth installment of The Senate Project debate series --which brings together senators from different ends of the political spectrum for civil, substantive discussion and debate aimed at finding potential areas of bipartisan compromise and common ground-- featured Sens. Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, and Marco Rubio, a Republican from Florida. The debate was moderated by CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.