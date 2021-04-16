Chris Cannon builds grand restaurant inside a mansion To New York City foodies, Chris Cannon is well known. He was behind many wildly popular and critically acclaimed restaurants here in the early 2000s. At the end of the decade, he abruptly closed them and moved out of the city, but he didn't go too far -- just about 25 miles west of the Hudson to Morristown, New Jersey. There, he's created a four-in-one concept restaurant so grand, it's being compared to the great Gatsby's Manor. Vinita Nair reports.