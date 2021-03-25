Live

Chopper rescues 100 hikers from Yosemite

More than 100 hikers and climbers were rescued from a fast-moving wildfire in California's Yosemite National Park. They were airlifted by helicopter, some from the park's famous Half Dome peak. Charlie Rose reports.
