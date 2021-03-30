Live

Watch CBSN Live

Cholesterol advisory for healthy adults

Researchers say evenly mildly elevated cholesterol levels in adults 35 to 55 years old can increase the risk of heart disease. Also, a possible link between insomnia and high blood pressure. Danielle Nottingham reports on the day's top health news.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.