Chipotle's GMO-free campaign slammed by non-profit group Non-profit organization Center for Consumer Freedom plans a new round of ads this week attacking Chipotle restaurants. The campaign follows Chipotle's announcement that it will no longer use any genetically modified ingredients. The organization accuses Chipotle of being misleading, but some say the center itself has questions to answer about its motivations. Anna Werner takes a look inside the group that's attacking the Mexican food chain.