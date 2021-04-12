Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chipotle investigated after norovirus outbreak

Chipotle has been served with a federal subpoena as part of a criminal investigation tied to a norovirus outbreak at one of its restaurants. CBS News Justice Reporter Paula Reid joins CBSN with the latest details.
