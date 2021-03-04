Chinese restaurants struggle with race-related attacks Restaurants around the country are still struggling a year into the coronavirus pandemic. The National Restaurant Association estimates that as of last month over 110,000 businesses have temporarily or permanently closed because of COVID-19. But Chinese restaurants are being hit especially hard as race-related attacks on Asian Americans further complicate the issue. Xi'an Famous Foods CEO Jason Wang spoke with "CBSN AM" about his restaurants and how his employees are feeling after two of them were attacked.