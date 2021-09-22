Chinese property developer's financial woes spark economic fears One of China's largest property developers is trying to avoid defaulting on billions of dollars of debt. Evergrande announced it would make a nearly $36 million interest payment Thursday, a small fraction of the $310 billion of outstanding debt it reported in June. Some experts fear if the company defaults it could cause economic shockwaves worldwide. Columbia University professor Shang-Jin Wei, a former chief economist for the Asian Development Bank, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about those concerns.