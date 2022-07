Chinese president visits Hong Kong, marking 25 years since Britain returned the city to China Chinese president Xi Jinping is in Hong Kong to mark 25 years since Great Britain returned control of the city to China. He also oversaw the inauguration of the city's new Chief Executive, John Lee. CBS News anchors Tanya Rivero and Nikki Battiste spoke with Amy Celico, principal at the Albright Stonebridge Group, about the significance of Xi Jinping's presence in Hong Kong.