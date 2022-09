Chinese President Xi and Russian President Putin hold high-stakes meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a private meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan. The two leaders are navigating a new dynamic in their relationship and the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and senior adviser at Albright Stonebridge Group, joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss.