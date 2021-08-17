Chinese government poised to strengthen diplomatic relations with Taliban The Chinese government criticized the U.S for its withdrawal from Afghanistan, allowing the Taliban to swiftly gain control of the country. Although some Chinese officials remain concerned about the extremist group's potential influence over the Uighur Muslim population located in the Xinjiang province, the government is willing to strengthen its diplomatic relations with the Taliban. CBS News contributor and founder of Strategy Risks Isaac Stone Fish joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.