Chinese artist Ai Weiwei celebrates free speech in new D.C. exhibit Chinese activist Ai Weiwei is one of the world's most famous artists, known for sticking his finger in the eye of the Chinese government and symbols of state power. One of Ai's latest American exhibits, which features the portraits of nearly 200 activists, prisoners and free speech advocates, has just made its East Coast debut in Washington's Hirshhorn Museum. Errol Barnett reports.