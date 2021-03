Chincoteague pony stolen before it could be set free It's a cherished tradition: releasing young horses into the wild on the protected shores of Virginia's Assateague Island. Now horse lovers are upset that a five-month-old foal, one of many set to be released, was taken from the Chincoteague fairgrounds. Local officials are offering a $1,000 reward for its return. Kelly Rule of CBS Affiliate WTKR reports.