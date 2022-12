China's trade plummets to lowest level since early days of pandemic China's trade is suffering its worst slump in nearly three years. The drop announcement comes as China rolls back its stringent COVID-19 policies following widespread protests. Marley Kayden, a business reporter and professor for DePaul University, joins the show to discuss how pulling back these policies could impact the Chinese economy. She also weighs in on what's expected at the Federal Reserve's next meeting.