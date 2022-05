China's threat looms over President Biden's five-day trip to Asia Ahead of President Biden's trip to Asia, China said the U.S. would jeopardize its relationship with the country if officials were to speak out on the independent sovereignty of Taiwan. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Nancy Chen chat with Amy Celico, a principal at Dentons Global Advisors - Albright Stonebridge Group, about this threat and its implications.