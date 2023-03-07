China's foreign minister warns of potential conflict with U.S. China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang warned at a press conference Tuesday that the U.S. and China could be heading toward a conflict. On the sidelines of the "two sessions" meetings, the foreign minister said, "If the United States does not hit the brakes but continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailing and there will surely be conflict and confrontation." CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.