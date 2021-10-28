Live

China's economy suffers major setbacks

One of the world's largest economies is under pressure as China's economic sector deals with disappointing GDP growth, increased government regulation and more. CBS News Asia correspondent Ramy Inocencio joins "CBSN AM" from Hong Kong.
